Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.