Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $809,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

