Financial Analysis: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) versus American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BioRestorative Therapies
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|American Caresource
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
BioRestorative Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.35%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BioRestorative Therapies
|-28,538.84%
|-178.73%
|-171.09%
|American Caresource
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and American Caresource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BioRestorative Therapies
|$50,000.00
|262.02
|-$44.30 million
|N/A
|N/A
|American Caresource
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
American Caresource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.
Summary
American Caresource beats BioRestorative Therapies on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BioRestorative Therapies
Biorestorative Therapies Inc. provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. Its products are sold under the BRTX-100, ThermoStem and Stem Pearls trademarks. The company was founded on June 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
About American Caresource
American CareSource Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
