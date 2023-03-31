Financial Contrast: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safestore and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $30.05, indicating a potential upside of 38.52%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Healthpeak Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.76 $500.45 million $0.92 23.58

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Dividends

Safestore pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties 24.18% 6.96% 3.14%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Safestore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes medical office buildings and hospitals. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care on a campus. The company was founded on March 21, 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

