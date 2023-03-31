Financial Survey: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -9.41% 12.44% 10.81% Tuya -70.22% -14.67% -13.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Tuya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $310.48 million 2.67 -$29.21 million ($0.43) -25.72 Tuya $208.17 million 4.58 -$146.18 million ($0.27) -7.07

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

68.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tuya 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 83.09%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Tuya.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Tuya on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. The company was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

