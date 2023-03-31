First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.21.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
