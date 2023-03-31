First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,874 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Citizens BancShares worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $933.80 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $964.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $726.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

