First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target Increased to $1,025.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $825.00 to $1,025.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ FY2024 earnings at $161.83 EPS.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $538.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $933.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $964.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $726.58 and a 200-day moving average of $778.62.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $2,633,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

