First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 847.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

