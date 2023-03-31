First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
