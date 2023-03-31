First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.