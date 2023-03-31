Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from £110 to £140. The stock traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.42, with a volume of 4907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($186.10) to £161.16 ($198.01) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($169.55) to £160 ($196.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($195.36) to £151 ($185.53) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.81) to £164 ($201.50) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,436.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.