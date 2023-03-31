Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRGE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forge Global by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43,691 shares during the period. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Stock Performance

About Forge Global

FRGE stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $47.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

