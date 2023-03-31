Founders Capital Management LLC Has $42.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 11.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 49,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.