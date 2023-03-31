Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$20.75

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$14.46 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

