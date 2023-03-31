Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Reduced by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

