Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

