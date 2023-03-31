FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $29.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

