FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.72. 596,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 962,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

