FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

DRI stock opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,840 shares of company stock worth $16,245,360. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

