FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bandwidth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

