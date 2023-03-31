FY2023 EPS Estimates for Eversource Energy Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of ES stock opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

