FY2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Energy Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Crescent Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

