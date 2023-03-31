Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2.10 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.