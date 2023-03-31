Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Henrietta Marsh Purchases 2,000 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.10) per share, for a total transaction of £21,320 ($26,194.86).
Gamma Communications Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 1,086 ($13.34) on Friday. Gamma Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
