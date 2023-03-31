Gannett (NYSE:GCI) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.60 to $1.70 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

NYSE:GCI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Gannett has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $265.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.