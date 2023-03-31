Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

