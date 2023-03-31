Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

