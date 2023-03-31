General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

