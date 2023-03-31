Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Global Business Travel Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Global Business Travel Group Competitors 101 896 1772 31 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion -$25.00 million -10.61 Global Business Travel Group Competitors $3.77 billion $232.86 million 4.19

Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group. Global Business Travel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.12, suggesting that their average share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Global Business Travel Group Competitors -3,276.52% 3.80% -4.03%

Summary

Global Business Travel Group competitors beat Global Business Travel Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.