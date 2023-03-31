Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global-e Online by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
