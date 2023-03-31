Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 369,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.