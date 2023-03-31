Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 369,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.