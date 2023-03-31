Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
