goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
goeasy Stock Performance
TSE:GSY opened at C$92.72 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.31. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy
In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
