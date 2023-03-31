goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$130.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$92.72 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.31. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

