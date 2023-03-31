Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,445 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.