Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

