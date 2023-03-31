Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.60.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

