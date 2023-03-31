Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

