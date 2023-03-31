Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.