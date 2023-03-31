Golden Green Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.