Golden Green Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

