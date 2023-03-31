Golden Green Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 39,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $285.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.45 and its 200 day moving average is $303.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

Get Rating

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

