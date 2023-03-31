Graham Feltham Purchases 40,983 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).
Altitude Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ALT opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.80.
About Altitude Group
