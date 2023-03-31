Graham Feltham Purchases 40,983 Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) insider Graham Feltham bought 40,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £20,081.67 ($24,673.39).

Altitude Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ALT opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.80.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

About Altitude Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.