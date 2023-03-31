Graham Prothero Purchases 17,731 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero bought 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £71,455.93 ($87,794.48).
MJ Gleeson Price Performance
MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.18 ($7.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.96 and a beta of 1.03.
MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.
About MJ Gleeson
MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.
