Graham Prothero Purchases 17,731 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero bought 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £71,455.93 ($87,794.48).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.41) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 643.18 ($7.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,469.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.88) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, February 13th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

