Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,347,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 132,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

