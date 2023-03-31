Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

GOOG stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

