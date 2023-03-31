Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kidpik and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Kidpik currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 987.46%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 494.39%. Given Kidpik’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

This table compares Kidpik and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.23 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -0.61 Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.23 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -33.88%

Volatility and Risk

Kidpik has a beta of 3.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Kidpik on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

