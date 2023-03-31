GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $36.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

