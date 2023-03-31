Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

