Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 5,327,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,469,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.