Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %

AWK stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

